ROSELAND, N.J. — Meisel Tuteur & Lewis has signed a 22,000-square-foot office lease in Roseland, about 25 miles west of Manhattan. The accounting and consulting firm is relocating from a nearby building to a built-out space on the second floor of a 220,000-square-foot building within Eisenhower Corporate Park. David Stifelman and Tim Greiner of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jeff Kolodkin of Newmark represented the undisclosed landlord.