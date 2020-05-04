REBusinessOnline

Melinta Therapeutics Signs Four-Year Office Lease Renewal in Lincolnshire, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

LINCOLNSHIRE, ILL. — Melinta Therapeutics, an antibiotics company, has signed a four-year office lease renewal at Tri State International in Lincolnshire. The company occupies 8,876 square feet on the second floor. Dan Fernitz, Matt Alexander and Milan Gacanovic of Bradford Allen represented ownership in the lease transaction. Henry Lee and Max Zwolan of JLL represented the tenant.

