The property at 125 S. Wacker Drive totals 640,000 square feet.
Menashe Properties Acquires 31-Story Office Tower in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Menashe Properties has acquired 125 S. Wacker Drive, a 31-story, 640,000-square-foot office tower in Chicago’s West Loop. The purchase price was $51.5 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The news outlet reports that the seller, a venture of Montreal-based La Caisse, bought the building in 2017 for $145 million.

The closing marks Menashe’s second major Chicago office investment since 2023. Located in the city’s financial district at the intersection of Wacker Drive and Adams Street, the property features immediate access to Union Station, Ogilvie Transportation Center and several CTA lines. The tower is LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum certified. The building features an amenity center on the second floor that includes four conference rooms, a fitness center and reservable space for meetings, private gatherings and corporate events.

Menashe plans to build spec suites at the building. Stream Realty Partners has been selected to handle leasing and property management. Mark Baby and Ben Cleveland will oversee leasing strategy, while Victoria Knudson will direct onsite operations. Menashe is a privately owned commercial real estate investment firm based in Portland, Ore.

