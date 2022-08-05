Menashe Properties Buys 370,000 SF Stanford Place Office Building in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Located in Denver, Stanford III features 370,000 square feet of Class A office space.

DENVER — Menashe Properties has acquired Stanford Place III, a Class A office building situated on 6.5 acres in Denver. Angelo Gordon Cos. sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 370,000 square feet, the property offers 22,000-square-foot floor plates and a renovated main lobby, common area corridors and restrooms. The building also features a renovated Starbucks Café and deli, a tenant lounge, fitness center, secure bike storage and conference facility. There is also ample surface parking, covered parking and close proximity to interstates 25 and 225 and the Belleview light rail station.

Robert Whittelsey and Abby Pattillo of Colliers brokered the transaction.