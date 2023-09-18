Menashe Properties Buys Historic American Bank Building in Portland, Oregon for $13.6M

PORTLAND, ORE. — Portland-based Menashe Properties has acquired the American Bank Building, an office and retail building in Portland that on the National Register of Historic Places. The property traded for $13.6 million.

Located at 621 SW Morrison St., American Bank Building features 183,735 square feet of office and retail space. Current tenants include CVS/pharmacy, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Greenleaf Juice Co. The property is adjacent to Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Charles Safley of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.