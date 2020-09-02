Mendham Capital Management Signs 3,243 SF Office Lease Extension in Basking Ridge, New Jersey

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — Mendham Capital Management, an affiliate of Raymond James, has signed a 3,243-square-foot office lease extension in the Northern New Jersey city of Basking Ridge. Rick Genthe and Sean O’Brien of Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord, CIG Properties, in the lease negotiations. Lee Barnes of Woodman Group represented the tenant.