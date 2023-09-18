Monday, September 18, 2023
Portal 405 in San Carlos, Calif., will feature a six-story, 240,000-square-foot life sciences building.
Menlo Equities, Beacon Capital Break Ground on Portal 405 Life Sciences Building in San Carlos, California

by Amy Works

SAN CARLOS, CALIF. — Menlo Equities and Beacon Capital Partners have broken ground on Portal 405, a life sciences building located at 405 Industrial Road in San Carlos. The 240,000-square-foot Portal 405 is slated for completion in late 2024.

The six-story building will feature four lab and office floors above two levels of above-grade parking and two levels of subterranean parking. The building lobby will offer bike storage, restrooms with showers and lockers, and tenant amenity areas that can accommodate a fitness center and café.

The building-top terrace on the sixth floor will provide an outdoor work and event space for tenants. The property is designed to accommodate multiple tenants or a single user.

Mike Moran of CBRE and Clarke Funkhouser of Cushman & Wakefield are the marketing and leasing agents for the project.

