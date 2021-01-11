REBusinessOnline

Menlo Properties Acquires 136,075 SF Office Complex in Southwest Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based Menlo Properties has acquired 7000 West at Lantana, a 136,075-square-foot office complex in southwest Austin. The property was built in 1999 as part of the Lantana master-planned community. Dallas-based Starwood Capital Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Mike McDonald, Ryan Stevens and Celeste Fowden of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  