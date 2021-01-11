Menlo Properties Acquires 136,075 SF Office Complex in Southwest Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based Menlo Properties has acquired 7000 West at Lantana, a 136,075-square-foot office complex in southwest Austin. The property was built in 1999 as part of the Lantana master-planned community. Dallas-based Starwood Capital Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Mike McDonald, Ryan Stevens and Celeste Fowden of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal.