Meow Wolf to Open 75,000 SF Entertainment Venue at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Meow Wolf, a concept that blends art, storytelling and interactivity, will open a 75,000-square-foot entertainment venue in Lower Manhattan. The space will span multiple stories within Pier 17, an entertainment destination in the Seaport District. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter, with an expected completion date and additional details to be announced at a later time. Mary Ann Tighe, Gerry Miovski, Evan Haskell, Brett Shannon, Zachary Price and Jacob Rosenthal of CBRE represented the landlord, Seaport Entertainment Group, in the negotiations for the 20-year lease. Cassie Durand, Sacha Zarba and Aylin Gucalp, also with CBRE, represented Meow Wolf.

