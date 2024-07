OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based Mercer Co. has completed a 101,268-square-foot industrial project in Oklahoma City. The project, which consists of nine buildings on an eight-acre site, represents Phase I of a larger development known as OrderMatic Business Park. The buildings can accommodate users with requirements from 3,321 to 88,862 square feet. Mercer Co. is also leasing the project and recently opened an office in Oklahoma City to facilitate that objective.