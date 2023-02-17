REBusinessOnline

Merchants Affordable Housing Corp. Rebrands as RDOOR Housing Corp. in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANAPOLIS — Merchants Affordable Housing Corp. has rebranded as RDOOR Housing Corp. The affordable housing developer was founded in connection with Merchants Bank of Indiana in 1981. RDOOR comes from the word “ardor,” meaning passion.

“RDOOR embodies our team’s unyielding passion for improving people’s lives by increasing access to quality rental housing opportunities while building or renovating affordable and safe homes,” says Bruce Baird, president and CEO.

The current portfolio of RDOOR and its closely aligned affiliates includes more than 3,000 units throughout Marion County and Indiana.

As part of the rebrand, RDOOR renovated the former Girls Inc. office at 441 W. Michigan St. as its new headquarters. RDOOR says the downtown Indianapolis location will enable the team to be closer to its clients and co-locate with Partners in Housing.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  