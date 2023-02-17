Merchants Affordable Housing Corp. Rebrands as RDOOR Housing Corp. in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Merchants Affordable Housing Corp. has rebranded as RDOOR Housing Corp. The affordable housing developer was founded in connection with Merchants Bank of Indiana in 1981. RDOOR comes from the word “ardor,” meaning passion.

“RDOOR embodies our team’s unyielding passion for improving people’s lives by increasing access to quality rental housing opportunities while building or renovating affordable and safe homes,” says Bruce Baird, president and CEO.

The current portfolio of RDOOR and its closely aligned affiliates includes more than 3,000 units throughout Marion County and Indiana.

As part of the rebrand, RDOOR renovated the former Girls Inc. office at 441 W. Michigan St. as its new headquarters. RDOOR says the downtown Indianapolis location will enable the team to be closer to its clients and co-locate with Partners in Housing.