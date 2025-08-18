Monday, August 18, 2025
Ocean-Park-Apartments
Renovation work at Ocean Park Apartments, a 602-unit affordable housing development in Queens, began in May and is expected to be complete in 2026.
Merchants Bank Funds $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Queens Affordable Housing Property

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Bank has funded a $60.5 million acquisition loan for Ocean Park Apartments, a 602-unit affordable housing property located in the Far Rockaway area of Queens. Ocean Park Apartments consists of two 26-story buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as four commercial spaces. Roughly 70 percent (423) of the units are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income, and the remaining (179) units are earmarked for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. The borrower, local owner-operator Tredway, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements and preserve and extend the property’s affordability status. Michael Milazzo of affiliate Merchants Capital originated the debt.

