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Floret Hill in Lawrence will feature 121 units. (Rendering courtesy of Wallace Architects LLC)
Affordable HousingDevelopmentKansasMidwestMultifamily

Merchants Capital Arranges $10.8M in Financing for Affordable Housing Development in Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Merchants Capital has arranged $10.8 million in permanent financing for Floret Hill, a 121-unit affordable housing development in Lawrence. Merchants Capital secured a Freddie Mac Unfunded Forward TEL loan for the project. The capital stack also includes federal and state low-income housing tax credit equity and hard and soft debt financing. The City of Lawrence donated 12 acres of land and committed more than $1 million in Affordable Housing Trust Funds to support the development. Floret Hill is the fourth project that Wheatland Investments Group is building in Lawrence and the first affordable housing community on the west side of the city, according to Merchants.

Floret Hill will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across 11 buildings, with 37 units restricted to residents earning up to 40 percent of the area median income (AMI) and 84 units restricted to 60 percent AMI. Affordability will be maintained for 30 years via The Declaration of Land Use Restrictive Covenants for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, a federal regulatory program with the Kansas Housing Resources Corp. Amenities will include garage parking, a business center, fitness room, clubhouse and playground.

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