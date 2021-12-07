Merchants Capital Arranges $102M in Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in San Antonio

Granada Senior Apartments in San Antonio totals 256 units. The property was built in 1927 as a hotel.

SAN ANTONIO — Merchants Capital has arranged $102 million in combined debt and equity financing to support the redevelopment of Granada Senior Apartments, a historic affordable housing property located along the River Walk area in downtown San Antonio. Originally constructed in 1927 as the Plaza Hotel, the property rises 14 stories and comprises 265 studio and one-bedroom units. The renovation plan includes upgrades to the finishes of all units that are designed to specifically meet the needs of seniors. The financing includes a $43 million Merchants Bank of Indiana construction loan, $35 million in Merchants Capital syndicated tax credit equity and a $24 million Fannie Mae loan with a direct investment in the mortgage-backed security by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).