Merchants Capital Arranges $17M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Trailside Flats is located at 2101 Country Squire Court in West Lafayette.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has arranged a $17 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Trailside Flats in West Lafayette. Van Rooy Properties Inc. was the borrower that received the 35-year, nonrecourse loan through the HUD 223(f) program, which is used for the purchase or refinancing of multifamily properties. The 195-unit multifamily property is located at 2101 Country Squire Court. In 2017, Van Rooy acquired an existing multifamily property at the site and renovated it in addition to developing new buildings on vacant land. Amenities at the property include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, bocce ball court and coffee bar.