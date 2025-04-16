Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Merchants Capital Arranges $25.5M in Construction Financing for Minnesota Affordable Housing Project

by Kristin Harlow

SHAKOPEE, MINN. — Merchants Capital has arranged $25.5 million in debt and equity financing for the construction of Prairie Pointe, a 42-unit affordable and supportive housing development in Shakopee. Merchants Capital provided $14.1 million in 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity and secured an $11.4 million bridge loan from Merchants Bank.

Developed by Twin Cities-based developer Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, Prairie Pointe is the only housing development in the area to offer onsite supportive services and rents restricted at 30 percent of the area median income (AMI). Twenty-eight units will be permanently set aside for people experiencing homelessness and/or those with disabilities, and 14 units will be restricted at 50 percent AMI. The permanent supportive housing units will operate under the Minnesota Department of Human Services Housing Support rental subsidy program through Scott County, as well as private subsidy provided by Beacon. Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin will provide onsite supportive services.

Prairie Pointe will feature one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Community spaces will include a gym, donations room, computer and study rooms, children’s playroom and playground. Beacon’s service partner will provide onsite case management, housing stability skills, employment assistance, mental health support and educational programming as needed for residents. Construction began in January and is slated for completion in December.

You may also like

The Apartment Source, Westward360 Unveil Strategic Merger in...

Venture One Acquires 37,287 SF Industrial Building in...

Mount Carmel High School Debuts New Performing Arts...

Sam’s Club to Remodel All 600 Stores

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 396-Unit Averly...

BWE Secures $22.3M Construction Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

Hoffman & Associates Signs Four New Restaurants to...

De La Vega Development Nears Completion of Phase...

Fein Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Echo Lake Apartments...