Merchants Capital Arranges $59M Construction Loan for Bottleworks District in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has arranged a $59 million loan for the construction of Bottleworks District, a mixed-use project in the Massachusetts Avenue corridor of Indianapolis. Merchants Bank of Indiana provided the three-year loan on behalf of the borrower and developer, Hendricks Commercial Properties. The $300 million Bottleworks project involves the redevelopment of a former Coca-Cola bottling plant into retail, hotel and office space. Phase I is expected to open in September.
