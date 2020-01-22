REBusinessOnline

Merchants Capital Arranges $59M Construction Loan for Bottleworks District in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Mixed-Use

Bottleworks District will comprise a food hall, boutique hotel, 180,000 square feet of office space and 175,000 square feet of retail space.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has arranged a $59 million loan for the construction of Bottleworks District, a mixed-use project in the Massachusetts Avenue corridor of Indianapolis. Merchants Bank of Indiana provided the three-year loan on behalf of the borrower and developer, Hendricks Commercial Properties. The $300 million Bottleworks project involves the redevelopment of a former Coca-Cola bottling plant into retail, hotel and office space. Phase I is expected to open in September.

