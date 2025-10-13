Monday, October 13, 2025
Merchants Capital Arranges $70M in Construction Financing for Indiana Workforce Housing Project

by Kristin Harlow

ELKHART, IND. — Merchants Capital has arranged $70 million in financing for the construction of Flats at Pinecreek, a 252-unit workforce housing development in Elkhart. Holladay Properties is the developer. Merchants Capital secured a $35 million Freddie Mac Forward Commitment permanent loan and a $35 million construction loan provided by Merchants Bank. Flats at Pinecreek will be supported via an 18-year tax-increment financing structure. Roughly 25 percent of the units will be reserved for residents earning between 60 and 80 percent of the area median income, with the remaining units provided at market rate.

Flats at Pinecreek will include seven three-story buildings and a clubhouse. There will be 126 one-bedroom units, 105 two-bedroom units and 21 three-bedroom residences. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, dog park, lounge and coffee bar, grill stations and a package delivery hub. Construction has commenced, and completion is slated for January 2027.

