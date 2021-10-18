Merchants Capital Arranges $71M for Refinancing of Luxury Apartment Complex in Chesterfield, Missouri

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Wildhorse features 188 units as well as retail space.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Merchants Capital has arranged $71 million for the refinancing of Wildhorse, a 188-unit luxury apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. Wildhorse also features a 15,000-square-foot Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse with a rooftop bar and 10,000 square feet of retail space. The borrower, Great Lakes Capital, completed construction in April and has since leased the property to full occupancy. Proceeds from the Merchants Bank of Indiana loan paid off an existing construction loan, bought out limited partners and secured additional interest-only payments.