REBusinessOnline

Merchants Capital Closes $180M Fund to Help Support 2,400 Affordable Housing Units in 12 States

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

CARMEL, IND. — Indiana-based Merchants Capital has closed Merchants Capital Tax Credit Equity Fund X LP. The fund represents the company’s second and largest national multi-investor fund with a total capital raise of $180 million from 15 institutional investors. The fund will infuse equity into 18 affordable housing properties that will create or preserve more than 2,400 affordable housing units in 12 states. The properties are in California, Texas, North Carolina, Connecticut, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Oregon.

