Merchants Capital Completes $214M Multifamily Mortgage Securitization

CARMEL, IND. — Merchants Capital has completed a $214 million CMBS securitization of 14 multifamily mortgage loans. The loans are secured by 24 mortgaged properties through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-series transaction. Freddie Mac securitizes multifamily loans via its Q Certificate structure. In this process, a lender sells its loans, after approval by Freddie Mac, to a third-party depositor who places them into a third-party trust, which issues private-label securities backed by the loans.

The $214 million in loans covered 14 multifamily properties in Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio. The developments range in size from 60 to 352 units and the large majority of units are restricted for residents who earn up to 80 percent of the area median income. Merchants Capital is based in Carmel, Ind.