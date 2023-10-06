Merchants Capital Completes $303M Securitization of 11 Multifamily Loans Via Freddie Mac Q-Series Transaction

CARMEL, IND. — Indiana-based Merchants Capital has completed a $303 million securitization of 11 multifamily loans via its fourth Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction. The loans, ranging from $4 million to $62 million, were used for the acquisition or refinancing of multifamily properties spanning eight states. Florida, Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey make up 81 percent of the loan balance. Most of the properties are workforce housing developments, with a significant portion of the units’ composition comprising less than 80 percent of the area median income.

Merchants Capital has been the loan seller in four of the last nine Freddie Mac Q transactions. The transaction supports financing of affordable housing in underserved markets, qualifying as “Social Bonds” within the Social Bonds Framework published on Freddie Mac’s website. Proceeds from Social Bonds are used to provide liquidity to social impact financial institutions, including parent company Merchants Bank of Indiana.