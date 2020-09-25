REBusinessOnline

Merchants Capital Originates $7.2M in Financing for New Affordable Housing Complex in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Ace will include 70 units across two buildings.

MADISON, WIS. — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has utilized Freddie Mac’s unfunded forward commitment program to provide $7.2 million in financing for The Ace, a new affordable housing complex to be constructed in Madison. Following the 30-month construction forward commitment, the 15-year permanent loan features a 35-year amortization and a fixed interest rate. Additionally, Merchants Bank of Indiana is providing $16.9 million in construction financing on behalf of the co-developers, Movin’ Out Inc. and Commonwealth Development Corp. Merchants Capital affiliate Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois also secured an Affordable Housing Program grant award of $885,000.

The Ace will include 70 units across two buildings. Fourteen of the units will be designated as supportive housing for individuals with disabilities, veterans or those at risk of homelessness. A total of 59 units will be reserved for residents who earn at or less than 60 percent of the county median income. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  