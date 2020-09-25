Merchants Capital Originates $7.2M in Financing for New Affordable Housing Complex in Madison, Wisconsin

The Ace will include 70 units across two buildings.

MADISON, WIS. — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has utilized Freddie Mac’s unfunded forward commitment program to provide $7.2 million in financing for The Ace, a new affordable housing complex to be constructed in Madison. Following the 30-month construction forward commitment, the 15-year permanent loan features a 35-year amortization and a fixed interest rate. Additionally, Merchants Bank of Indiana is providing $16.9 million in construction financing on behalf of the co-developers, Movin’ Out Inc. and Commonwealth Development Corp. Merchants Capital affiliate Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois also secured an Affordable Housing Program grant award of $885,000.

The Ace will include 70 units across two buildings. Fourteen of the units will be designated as supportive housing for individuals with disabilities, veterans or those at risk of homelessness. A total of 59 units will be reserved for residents who earn at or less than 60 percent of the county median income. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.