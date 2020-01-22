Merchants Capital Provides $10.5M Construction Loan for Woodlawn Senior Living in The Bronx
NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided a $10.5 million construction loan for Woodlawn Senior Living, an 80-unit community in The Bronx. Residences will be reserved for tenants meeting both income and age requirements, with 30 units specifically reserved for formerly homeless residents. The borrower was RiseBoro Community Partnership Inc., a nonprofit organization that works to provide housing and tenant services to New York City residents.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.