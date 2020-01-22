REBusinessOnline

Merchants Capital Provides $10.5M Construction Loan for Woodlawn Senior Living in The Bronx

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided a $10.5 million construction loan for Woodlawn Senior Living, an 80-unit community in The Bronx. Residences will be reserved for tenants meeting both income and age requirements, with 30 units specifically reserved for formerly homeless residents. The borrower was RiseBoro Community Partnership Inc., a nonprofit organization that works to provide housing and tenant services to New York City residents.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020