Merchants Capital Provides $10.5M Construction Loan for Woodlawn Senior Living in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided a $10.5 million construction loan for Woodlawn Senior Living, an 80-unit community in The Bronx. Residences will be reserved for tenants meeting both income and age requirements, with 30 units specifically reserved for formerly homeless residents. The borrower was RiseBoro Community Partnership Inc., a nonprofit organization that works to provide housing and tenant services to New York City residents.