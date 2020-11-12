Merchants Capital Provides $10M Construction Loan for Affordable, Supportive Housing Community in Plainfield, Indiana

Haven Homes will include 52 units, 25 percent of which will be allocated for survivors of domestic violence.

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Merchants Capital has provided a $10 million loan for the construction of Haven Homes, a 52-unit affordable and supportive housing community in Plainfield. The borrower, RealAmerica Cos., has partnered with Sheltering Wings, a nonprofit that provides emergency housing for survivors escaping abuse, to ensure 25 percent of the units are allocated for project-based vouchers specifically for survivors of domestic violence. Additionally, all residents will have access to supportive services in the community resource center and clubhouse. Cummins Behavioral Health Systems Inc. will provide mental health services while Sheltering Wings will provide domestic abuse support. Construction has commenced with completion slated for fall 2021.