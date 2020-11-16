Merchants Capital Provides $11M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Community in Fishers, Indiana

FISHERS, IND. — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has provided $11 million for the construction of SouthPointe Village, a 62-unit affordable housing community in Fishers, a suburb of Indianapolis. Located at 11144 Lantern Road, the project will be available for renters who earn 50 to 80 percent of the area median income. In addition to the 30-month loan, there are $1.2 million in low-income housing tax credits, enabling the development to be constructed with rents lower than market value. Rents at SouthPointe Village will range from $650 to $950 per month for a one-bedroom unit and $760 to $1,100 per month for two-bedroom units. Additionally, 25 percent of units will be set aside for the developmentally disabled, with the help of local organizations such as Janus Development Services, Outside the Box, Opportunities for Positive Growth and Insights Consulting. Merchants provided the construction loan on behalf of RealAmerica Cos.