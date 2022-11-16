REBusinessOnline

Merchants Capital Provides $15.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Construction of Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Indiana

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

EAST CHICAGO, IND. — Merchants Capital has provided a $15.5 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the construction of Lakeshore Manor in East Chicago. Designed to replace the former John B. Nicosia senior building, the development will consist of two four-story buildings that will house 206 units. The residences will be reserved for seniors age 62 and older who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. Merchants also structured a $13.5 million equity bridge loan through its parent company, Merchants Bank of Indiana. Cinnaire, the property’s equity investor, provided a $21.7 million low-income housing tax credit investment (LIHTC) for the project. Total development costs are estimated at $51 million. DTM Real Estate is the developer. Completion is slated for February 2024.

