Merchants Capital Provides $17.1M for Construction of Supportive Housing Development in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Merchants Capital has provided $17.1 million in construction financing for The Marvetta & Anthony Grimes Family Center, a 36-unit supportive housing development in Indianapolis. The property will serve households recovering from addiction. Merchants Capital provided $9.5 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) equity financing, and Merchants Bank provided a $7.6 million equity bridge loan. Financing from The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority included a $750,000 Development Fund Loan in addition to 9 percent LIHTC financing as part of the Emerging Developer 2023 Rental Housing Tax Credit General Set-Aside. Additional partners included First Merchants Bank and The National Bank of Indianapolis.

The developer, 2 Thirty-Eight Properties LLC, is building the project in collaboration with Seeds of Hope to accommodate a shortage of recovery centers in the area. RealAmerica Cos. is the development consultant and general contractor. RealAmerica Management will serve as the property manager. Volunteers of America Ohio and Indiana and Seeds of Hope will provide onsite services and support for families in recovery, and St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center will provide daycare services.

The development will comprise two two-story buildings with 24 two-bedroom units, 12 three-bedroom units and an onsite daycare center. Tenants will be referred by the Father Glen O’Connor Home, a Seeds of Hope-owned property, as well as a referral network that includes Indianapolis-area organizations.

Construction began in May and is scheduled for completion in July 2025.