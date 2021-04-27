REBusinessOnline

Merchants Capital Provides $18.2M Loan for Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Harlem

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided an $18.2 million loan for Mannie Wilson Towers, a 102-unit seniors affordable housing property in Harlem. The building was originally constructed in 1892 as the Syndenham Hospital and converted to a residential use after closing in 1980. Mannie Wilson Towers now consists of one- and two-bedroom units that are reserved for residents age 62 and above who earn 50 percent or less of the area median income. The borrower, West Harlem Group Assistance Inc., will use the proceeds to fund capital improvements and preserve the property’s affordability. The loan was structured with a 30-year term and a 40-year amortization schedule.

