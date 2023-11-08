Merchants Capital Provides $184M for Refinancing of Seven Midwest Workforce Housing Properties

INDIANA, KENTUCKY AND OHIO — Merchants Capital has provided $184 million in separate seven-year loans for the refinancing of seven workforce housing properties in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Zidan Management Group, a Midwest-based multifamily owner and developer, was the borrower. The properties include: Barton Farms Apartment Homes in Greenwood, Ind.; Bexley Village in Greenwood, Ind.; Creekside at Meadowbrook in Lowell, Ind.; Tymberwood Trace Apartments in Louisville, Ky.; Crestview Apartments in Louisville, Ky.; Camelot East Apartments in Fairfield, Ohio; and Meadow View Apartments & Townhomes in Springboro, Ohio. There are more than 1,500 units across the portfolio. The communities offer naturally occurring affordable housing with rent pricing affordable to households earning at or below 80 percent of the area median income.