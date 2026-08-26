Merchants Capital Provides $193M in Financing for Two Affordable Housing Projects in Rocklin, California

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — Merchants Capital has provided roughly $193 million in financing for The Frances and The Steven, a pair of affordable housing developments in Rocklin, about 20 miles north of Sacramento. Developed by USA Properties Fund, the communities will provide 504 new affordable apartments for seniors and families across a range of income levels.

Financing for The Frances includes a $72.1 million private placement bond loan through AllianceBernstein and $76.1 million in construction period debt to bridge incoming tax credit equity and permanent bond financing provided by Merchants Bank.

Financing for The Steven includes a $30.6 million private placement tax-exempt bond loan through AllianceBernstein and $15 million in construction period debt provided by Merchants Bank.

The Frances will feature 324 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments designated to residents earning 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI) with fully equipped kitchens, central air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community amenities will include a pool, playground, fitness center, courtyard/picnic area, community room, dog park, computer room, service coordinator and an onsite manager.

The Steven will add 180 one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors aged 55 and up that earn between 30 and 70 percent of AMI. Nonprofit organization LifeSTEPS will provide support services to residents, including classes in health and wellness, financial literacy, computer training, homeownership, general education, resume building and nutrition. Apartments will feature fully equipped kitchens, central air conditioning and common amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, library, computer room, pool, barbecue and lounge areas, a dog park, secure electronic access and a laundry room.

Construction of The Frances and The Steven began in August and May, respectively, and the developments are slated for completion in 2029 and 2028.