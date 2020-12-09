Merchants Capital Provides $21.5M in Debt Financing for Apartment Property Under Construction in Minneapolis

The Bessemer at Seward Commons will feature 128 units.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has provided more than $21.5 million in debt financing for The Bessemer at Seward Commons, a 128-unit apartment community currently under construction in Minneapolis. Located at 2200 Snelling Avenue, the transit-oriented development will include a clubroom, fitness center, outdoor terrace, dog run, package system, pet wash station and bicycle storage. The property is part of a larger development known as Seward Commons, which includes four separate housing developments. Merchants secured the 30-month construction loan on behalf of the co-developers, Schafer Richardson, Seward Redesign and Noor Cos. The City of Minneapolis awarded $5.4 million in tax-increment financing over a 26-year period. The project also received environmental clean-up funds from Hennepin County, Metropolitan Council and MN Department of Employment and Economic Development. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.