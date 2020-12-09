REBusinessOnline

Merchants Capital Provides $21.5M in Debt Financing for Apartment Property Under Construction in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The Bessemer at Seward Commons will feature 128 units.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has provided more than $21.5 million in debt financing for The Bessemer at Seward Commons, a 128-unit apartment community currently under construction in Minneapolis. Located at 2200 Snelling Avenue, the transit-oriented development will include a clubroom, fitness center, outdoor terrace, dog run, package system, pet wash station and bicycle storage. The property is part of a larger development known as Seward Commons, which includes four separate housing developments. Merchants secured the 30-month construction loan on behalf of the co-developers, Schafer Richardson, Seward Redesign and Noor Cos. The City of Minneapolis awarded $5.4 million in tax-increment financing over a 26-year period. The project also received environmental clean-up funds from Hennepin County, Metropolitan Council and MN Department of Employment and Economic Development. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  