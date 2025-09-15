Merchants Capital Provides $25.2M in Financing for Lower Manhattan Affordable Housing Property

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided $25.2 million in financing for Westbeth Artists Housing, a 384-unit affordable housing property located in the West Village area of Lower Manhattan. The historic property, which was originally constructed for Western Electric in 1868, is known as “artist housing,” via its inclusion of 46 affordable artistic workspaces that can be used as rehearsal studios or for arts programming and exhibitions. Financing proceeds will be used to recapitalize the property’s debt structure and fund capital improvements such as new roofs, elevators, windows and radiators, as well as restoration of the historic façade and full renovation of 32 apartments. The borrower was not disclosed.