Merchants Capital Provides $26.3M in Financing for Historic Manhattan Multifamily Property

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided $26.3 million in financing for the rehabilitation and conversion (to affordable seniors housing) of Three Arts Club, a 62-unit historic multifamily property on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Three Arts Club was originally built in the 1920s as dormitory-style housing for aspiring female artists. Upon completion of the rehabilitation and conversion, the property will offer housing for residents age 62 and above who earn 50 percent or less of the area median income. In addition, 25 units will be set aside for formerly homeless individuals. The financing consists of an $18.4 million Freddie Mac Unfunded Forward permanent loan and a $7.9 million construction loan from Merchants Bank. The owner is nonprofit organization West Side Federation for Senior & Supportive Housing Inc.