Friday, August 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Affordable HousingLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Merchants Capital Provides $320M for Renovation of Bronx Affordable Housing Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided $320 million in financing for the renovation of Edenwald Houses, an affordable housing complex in The Bronx that was originally developed in the 1950s and is home to more than 5,000 residents. The property is the second-largest New York City Housing Authority property in the state and the largest in The Bronx. Merchants Capital secured a New York Housing Development Corp. Freddie Mac Risk Share Loan on behalf of the property developer, Camber Property Group. The funds will support an intensive, four-year construction period to fully rehabilitate the property.

You may also like

SPG Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Multifamily Community in...

American Landmark Purchases 322-Unit Wimberly at Deerwood Apartments...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 42-Unit Multifamily...

JRK Property Holdings Acquires Duo Apartments in San...

Emerald Communities Starts $55M Assisted Living Expansion at...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $36M Loan for Refinancing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.9M Sale of Industrial...

Hotels Unlimited Completes $7M Renovation of Hilton-Branded Hotel...

Short Term Capital Funds $4.5M Acquisition Loan for...