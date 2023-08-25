Merchants Capital Provides $320M for Renovation of Bronx Affordable Housing Complex

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided $320 million in financing for the renovation of Edenwald Houses, an affordable housing complex in The Bronx that was originally developed in the 1950s and is home to more than 5,000 residents. The property is the second-largest New York City Housing Authority property in the state and the largest in The Bronx. Merchants Capital secured a New York Housing Development Corp. Freddie Mac Risk Share Loan on behalf of the property developer, Camber Property Group. The funds will support an intensive, four-year construction period to fully rehabilitate the property.