Merchants Capital Provides $348M Agency Loan for Rehabilitation of Brooklyn Affordable Housing Complex

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided a $348 million Fannie Mae loan for the rehabilitation of Reid Park Rock, an affordable housing development in Brooklyn that houses approximately 3,500 people across 87 buildings. The financing complements a $635.6 million Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) initiative from the New York City Housing Authority. The sponsor, a partnership between BRP Cos., Fairstead and Urbane, will not only execute the renovations but also deliver enhanced social services programs and handle property management responsibilities.