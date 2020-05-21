Merchants Capital Provides $35.4M Freddie Mac Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Merchants Capital has provided a seven-year, $35.4 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Jamaica Apartments, a 133-unit multifamily property in Queens. The borrower was New York-based Bayrock Capital. Located on Jamaica Avenue, the two-building property was originally built as a traditional multifamily development. The ownership has since partnered with the New York City Department of Homeless Services to convert 100 percent of the units into affordable and transitional housing.