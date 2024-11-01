Merchants Capital Provides $66.3M in Construction Financing for Michigan Workforce Housing Property

PETOSKEY, MICH. — Merchants Capital has provided $66.3 million in financing for the construction of Maple Block Lofts, a 204-unit workforce housing property in Petoskey, a growing vacation destination in northern Michigan. Merchants Capital provided a $29.6 million Freddie Mac Unfunded Non-LIHTC Forward permanent loan for the development, and its parent company, Merchants Bank, provided a $36.7 million construction loan.

Maple Block Lofts is the first project in Michigan to receive the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s Affordable Housing Tax Increment Financing, which accounts for $6 million of the $14 million in tax-increment financing being granted for the development. More than $12 million was provided in state grants and loans, with strong support from Michigan Economic Development Corp.; the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; the City of Petoskey; the Emmet County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority; and numerous local businesses.

The project will feature seven garden-style apartment buildings with 18 studios, 72 one-bedroom units and 114 two-bedroom units. Fifty percent of the units will be restricted to residents who earn between 60 percent and 120 percent of the area median income (AMI). Ten percent of the residences will be income- and rent-restricted for those making less than 80 percent of the AMI. “Cush”

Great Lakes Capital is the developer. Completion is slated for May 2026. The development site spans 12.4 acres along the Bear River. Amenities will include a clubhouse, pickleball courts, a pool, playground and dog park.