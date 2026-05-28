Merchants Capital Provides $99M in Debt, Tax Credit Equity for Indiana Workforce Housing Community

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Merchants Capital has provided more than $99 million in debt and tax credit equity financing for The Elex, a 296-unit workforce housing community now leasing in Fort Wayne. Developed by Biggs Group in partnership with Ancora, Weigand Construction and MSquared, The Elex is part of the Electric Works site, a redeveloped General Electric industrial campus that opened last month. Merchants Capital secured a $34.4 million Freddie Mac non-LIHTC forward permanent loan and provided $9.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity for The Elex. Merchants Bank provided $55.5 million in construction and equity bridge financing.

The Elex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 207 units rented at market rate and 89 affordable units set aside for residents earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Affordability is supported via LIHTC equity syndicated by Merchants Capital, state tax credits and tax-increment financing bonds.

Named in tribute to The Elex Club, a pioneering women’s organization formed by General Electric’s female employees, The Elex represents Phase II of The Electric Works redevelopment, which is comprised of 18 historical buildings, office space, education and innovation space, retail, residential, hotel and entertainment venues developed across three phases.

The Elex provides housing for employees working in the West Campus, developed as Phase I of the complex, which offers commercial space, a medical clinic, a STEM school and food hall, all anchored by corporate headquarters. The addition of an industrial West Campus and an East Campus with residential, office, health, education and hotel facilities in both adaptive reuse and new construction will take place in Phase III.

The Elex includes two buildings with ground-level commercial space. Amenities include a community room, bistro lounge and coffee bar, a common courtyard, sports courts, a playground, outdoor area and private park. A fitness and wellness center, early childhood learning center and commercial space will be completed in future phases.