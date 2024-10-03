Merchants Capital Provides Debt, Equity Financing for Austin Affordable Housing Complex

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Merchants Capital has provided debt and equity financing for Travis Park Apartments, a 199-unit affordable housing complex in south-central Austin. The sponsor, Sena Affordable Communities, will use the proceeds to acquire and rehabilitate the property, which comprises 22 buildings. Merchants provided a $69.1 million Freddie Mac 4 Percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Immediate TEL loan and $37.6 million in LIHTC equity as the syndicator, as well as a $29 million equity bridge loan for the rehabilitation period. Renovations are expected to take about 18 months to complete and will include the addition of new outdoor recreation areas and playgrounds; accessibility upgrades; window replacement; new boiler and cooling towers; kitchen and bathroom improvements; new energy star appliances; replacement of original fan coil units for heating and cooling; building envelope upgrades; and roof replacement and new signage. Michael Milazzo led the transaction for Merchants Capital.