Merchants Capital Secures $115M in Financing for Two Workforce Housing Developments in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Merchants Capital has secured $115 million in total financing for Parkside 8 and Parkside 10, two workforce housing developments located in Washington, D.C. The borrowers, City Interests Development Partners and Ravinia Capital Group, are co-developing the overall project. Bridge Investment Group is managing the Opportunity Zone strategy on behalf of the developers. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

Merchants Capital secured $56 million in construction financing through Merchants Bank of Indiana, as well as $59 million in permanent financing through Freddie Mac Non-Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) forward commitments and Freddie Mac permanent loans.

Upon completion, Parkside 8 and 10 will feature 230 residential units and approximately 14,000 square feet of retail space. Within the new properties, select units will be reserved for residents earning between 80 percent and 120 percent of area median income (AMI).

The multifamily buildings are part of Parkside, a 3.1 million-square-foot master-planned development that will include between 1,500 and 2,000 residential units, up to 50,000 square feet of retail space and 860,000 square feet of office space. Parkside will also feature a one-acre park and a new pedestrian bridge that crosses over Kenilworth Avenue and Interstate 295. Additionally, Parkside offers four neighborhood educational institutions and a primary care clinic that serves both the developments’ residents and adjacent neighborhoods.