Merchants Capital Secures $14M Refinancing for South Dakota Townhome Community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Merchants Capital has secured approximately $14 million for the refinancing of West Pointe Commons, a 141-unit rental townhome community in Sioux Falls. Merchants Bank of Indiana provided the loan for the borrower, a local investment group. West Pointe Commons offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool and playground.