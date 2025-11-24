Merchants Capital Secures $152.3M in Financing for Affordable Housing Project Near Columbus, Ohio

WHITEHALL, OHIO — Merchants Capital has secured $152.3 million in total financing for The Aries Lofts, a 315-unit affordable housing community in Whitehall developed by LDG Development LLC. Merchants Capital secured a $42.7 million Freddie Mac Forward TEL permanent loan, a $60 million tax-exempt construction loan and an $8 million equity bridge loan provided by Merchants Bank. As the syndicator, Merchants Capital provided $41.6 million in 4 percent low-income housing tax credit equity.

LDG Development received Brownfield Remediation Funds from the Ohio Department of Development for environmental remediation of the project site, formerly the Wirthman Brothers Junkyard. The City of Whitehall awarded a 15-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement, granting a Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption. The Franklin County Economic Development & Planning Department also awarded a grant. Additional project financing included a bridge loan from The Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County as well as a partnership through a capital lease with the Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority.

Upon completion, The Aries Lofts will set aside 66 units for families earning 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), 183 units at 60 percent AMI and 66 units at 70 percent AMI. The project will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units across two four-story buildings. Residents will have access to a multipurpose community room, business and fitness centers, a pool, playground and outdoor grilling area.

Construction commenced in November and is slated for completion in 2027.