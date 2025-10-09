Merchants Capital Secures $35.1M in Equity Financing for Affordable Housing Adaptive Reuse Project in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Merchants Capital has secured $35.1 million in tax credit equity financing for Lofts at 40 Long, a project involving the adaptive reuse of a vacant YMCA building in Columbus into affordable housing. Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. and IMPACT Community Action are co-developing the property. Merchants Capital secured $18.5 million in 4 percent low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity, $11.4 million in federal historic tax credits and $5.2 million in Ohio LIHTC. Ohio Housing Finance Agency allocated the federal and state housing tax credits, and the National Park Service allocated the federal historic credits. Other funding sources included the city and county, as well as agency and private sources.

The project will convert a vacant YMCA building into 121 apartment units, including one studio, 72 one-bedroom units, 38 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units. The residences will be restricted to families earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income.

The project will include the demolition of the existing boarding rooms, restroom facilities and common spaces, except for the historic areas, which will be restored according to historic requirements. Common amenities will include a basketball court and indoor play area in the former gym area, indoor bicycle storage, a community room, fitness center, laundry facilities, coworking space, a pet wash room and package room. IMPACT Community Action will provide resident services. Jewish Family Services will also provide resident services.

Construction began in August and is slated for completion in late 2027.