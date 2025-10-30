Merchants Capital Secures $56M in Financing for Affordable Housing Property in Fishers, Indiana

FISHERS, IND. — Merchants Capital has secured more than $56 million in financing for the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Cumberland Crossing, a 232-unit affordable housing property in Fishers developed by Birge & Held. The re-syndication of tax credits will extend Cumberland Crossing’s affordability period for an additional 30 years, with rent restrictions for half of the units at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI) and the other half of the units at 60 percent AMI.

Birge & Held acquired the property via transfer of physical assets and assumed the existing $14.4 million HUD 223(f) loan, which was originated in 2019. Merchants Capital simultaneously closed a $17.2 million HUD 241(a) supplemental permanent mortgage for the property that will be drawn as renovations progress. Additionally, Merchants Capital provided $19.9 million in federal low-income housing tax credits and $4.4 million in solar tax credits, with equity bridge loan financing provided by a third-party bank.

Cumberland Crossing features one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style apartment units. The tenant in-place rehab includes the installation of solar power for electricity as well as common area and exterior updates, including new siding and windows, garage and carport repairs, updated landscaping, sidewalk improvements and parking lot resurfacing. Interiors will receive new luxury vinyl tile flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, sinks, faucets, lighting fixtures, smoke detectors and door hardware. Renovations also include new HVAC equipment, water heater, upgraded electrical panels and drywall repair.