Merchants Capital Secures $6.5M in Financing for Affordable Housing Property Under Construction in Wisconsin

Trolley Station Terrace will include 45 units.

MARINETTE, WIS. — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital has secured $6.5 million in financing for Trolley Station Terrace, a 45-unit affordable housing property under construction in Northeast Wisconsin’s Marinette. Of the total financing, $1.8 million is a rural development loan and $4.7 million is a low-income housing tax credit bridge loan. Nonprofit developer Newcap Inc. is developing the project. Of the property’s 45 units, 38 will be reserved for renters who earn up to 60 percent of area median income. There will also be units designated as supportive housing for local veterans. Construction began in August and is scheduled for completion in August 2021. The three-story project will be situated on 2.5 acres at 153 Main St.