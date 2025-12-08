Merchants Capital Secures Debt, Equity Financing for 200-Unit Workforce Housing Project in Michigan

WYOMING, MICH. — Merchants Capital has secured $74.1 million in debt and $16.7 million in low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity financing for HōM Flats at 28 West Phase 3, a mixed-income workforce housing development in Wyoming near Grand Rapids. Magnus Capital Partners is the developer. Merchants Capital arranged a $30.6 million Freddie Mac 4 percent unfunded forward tax-exempt loan, $16.7 million in 4 percent LIHTC equity financing and a $43.5 million construction bridge loan provided by Merchants Bank.

Part of the City of Wyoming’s City Center redevelopment plan, HōM Flats at 28 West Phase 3 adds a residential community adjacent to 28 West Place, a walkable shopping area, and connects to a trail system, pedestrian bridge and Courtside by HōM Flats, a seasonal food truck park.

The five-story development will include 162 units restricted for households earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income and 38 market-rate units. Phase 1 of HōM Flats at 28 West included 226 units and Phase 2 featured 160 units.

Upon completion, Phase 3 will include 63 one-bedroom units, 114 two-bedroom units, 23 three-bedroom apartments and 8,894 square feet of ground-floor commercial space within four elevator-serviced buildings. A childcare center, Grō Childcare Academy, will be included in the commercial space, and residents will receive priority enrollment.

Residents will have access to indoor bike storage, a fitness studio with free classes, rooftop terraces, walking paths, indoor and outdoor dog parks, dog washing stations, a community room, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, outdoor green space, a package delivery room, resident café with free coffee, remote workspaces with free printing, a game room, art studio and onsite management.

Magnus Capital Partners has developed five of its HōM Flats-branded workforce housing communities.