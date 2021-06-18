REBusinessOnline

Merchants Capital Secures Freddie Mac Loans Totaling $262M for Workforce Housing Properties

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANA — Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital, along with Merchants Bank of Indiana (MBI), have secured $262 million in financing for 15 workforce housing properties through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction. The Freddie Mac program provides increased liquidity to enable financial institutions to continue to support affordable and workforce housing. This transaction marks only the 15th deal completed under the Q platform. MBI will retain the equity and the interest-only securities from the transaction, and Merchants Capital will continue to sub-service the loans in the pool.

Of the portfolio of properties, 99.5 percent have units restricted to 80 percent of area median income (AMI), 70.5 percent of units are under 60 percent AMI and 42.3 percent of units are under 50 percent AMI. The 15 loans came from across the country but were concentrated around Indiana and the Midwest.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews