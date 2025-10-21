Merck Breaks Ground on $3B Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in Elkton, Virginia

ELKTON, VA. — Merck has broken ground on the Center of Excellence for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, a $3 billion pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Elkton. The 400,000-square-foot property will support more than 500 full-time jobs and 8,000 construction jobs, according to Merck. The facility will feature manufacturing and testing space for Merck’s active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product divisions.

In addition to the Elkton plant, Merck has announced nearly $6 billion in manufacturing investments in North Carolina, Delaware and Kansas, as well as $3.5 billion for its Rahway, N.J., headquarters.