Mercy College Signs 125,522 SF Lease Renewal in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Mercy College has signed a 125,522-square-foot lease renewal at 1200 Waters Place in The Bronx. The complex is known as Hutchinson Metro Center and consists of 1.4 million square feet of office, medical, retail, hospitality and academic space. James MacDonald and Sean Heneghan internally represented the landlord, Simone Metro Properties, in the lease negotiations. Bill Cuddy and Greg Maurer-Hollaender of CBRE represented Mercy College, which has been a tenant at Hutchinson Metro Center for more than 20 years.